Advancing Indiana's Independent Auto Industry

The strategic direction of the Indiana Independent Auto Dealers Association in 2025 and beyond.

- Aaron Stanton, newly elected IIADA president

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Indiana Independent Auto Dealers Association (IIADA) introduced its focus for 2025, setting execution, alignment, and outcomes as the core landmarks. Aaron Stanton, newly elected IIADA president, shared the vision on where the association is headed and how they are getting there.

Independent dealers in Indiana face complex challenges: shifting regulations, tighter margins, evolving technology, and a hyper-competitive retail environment. IIADA is built to meet those challenges head-on. Through legislative advocacy, compliance education, industry events, and strategic partnerships, IIADA provides the tools, connections, and representation that dealers need to thrive - not just survive.

Representing and Supporting Indiana's Independent Dealers

Independent auto dealers form the backbone of the pre-owned vehicle market. They meet real transportation needs, create jobs, contribute to their local economies, and serve customers with a level of flexibility and personal attention that larger, franchised dealers often cannot match.

However, independent dealers also face increasing regulatory burdens, tightening margins, and rapid shifts in technology, consumer behavior, and compliance expectations. That's where IIADA steps in.

IIADA is committed to delivering high-value services and support, including:

Legislative Advocacy – Representing dealer interests at the Statehouse and beyond, including real-time updates and action alerts.

Dealer Education and Training – Providing essential compliance guidance, professional development, and operational best practices.

Events and Networking – Creating opportunities for dealers and vendors to build relationships, share insights, and grow together.

Exclusive Resources and Savings – Offering tools, partnerships, and benefits to help members save time, reduce costs, and increase profitability.

The association's goal is straightforward: to be indispensable to every independent dealer operating in Indiana.

2025: Execution with Purpose

This year, IIADA is laser-focused on three high-impact areas of strategic growth:

1. Dealer Membership Growth and Activation

The IIADA participants are committed to strengthening the size, diversity, and engagement of their membership base. This means reactivating past members, reaching new dealerships, and delivering tangible value to ensure its members remain informed, competitive, and compliant.

The communication strategy has been enhanced to ensure members receive timely, actionable updates - not noise. Additionally, their resource library and compliance toolkits are expanding to help dealers operate with greater clarity and confidence.

2. Elevating IIADA Signature Events

The 2025 IIADA Expo and Awards Ceremony - scheduled for Saturday, August 23 at the Dallara IndyCar Factory- will feature industry leaders, government officials, and dealer-focused educational content. This is Indiana's premier independent dealer event and the central platform for networking, recognition, and forward-thinking strategy.

They follow the Expo with their annual Golf Outing on Sunday, August 24 at Eagle Creek Golf Club, offering a more relaxed, relationship-driven environment where dealers and vendors can build real connections outside the showroom or boardroom.

Both events are designed with a clear intent: to strengthen business relationships, drive dealer success, and spotlight innovation and excellence in the industry.

3. Vendor Partnerships That Drive Dealer Results

IIADA's Preferred Partner Program and Vendor Advisory Council are designed to bridge the gap between service providers and the dealer community. In 2025, the association management is enhancing these programs to ensure vendors have greater opportunities to demonstrate their expertise, showcase value, and connect directly with decision-makers.

The IIADA partners aren't just advertisers - they are collaborators. The association works to facilitate meaningful conversations between vendors and dealers that lead to long-term relationships and mutual success.

Guided by Strong Leadership

The IIADA work is made possible by a highly engaged Board of Directors, composed of respected dealer members from across Indiana. This team sets the strategic direction for the association, ensures that IIADA remains focused on delivering measurable value, and serves as a critical voice for the needs and challenges faced by its members.

Their board members are not figureheads - they are working professionals in the trenches of the industry. They know the realities the dealer association members face and work tirelessly to shape policies, programs, and initiatives that respond to those challenges in real time.

Additionally, the Vendor Advisory Council - made up of top-level representatives from the IIADA's trusted partners - brings valuable insight from the vendor side of the auto industry. These advisors help the association strengthen its programs, deliver more effective training, and identify emerging trends. Their feedback ensures that vendor-dealer relationships are mutually beneficial and future-focused.

Together, the Board and Vendor Advisory Council help IIADA remain grounded, responsive, and aligned with the needs of the marketplace.

Vision: A Stronger Industry Through Unified Leadership

The long-term vision is bold yet pragmatic: to establish IIADA as the most respected and results-oriented independent dealer association in the nation.

Aaron Stanton, Synergize founder and chief relationship officer, who became the IIADA president in the spring of 2025, envisions a future where:

Independent dealers are unified, influential, and well-prepared to meet any challenge.

Regulators and lawmakers seek IIADA's guidance on matters affecting the industry.

Vendors recognize IIADA as the most effective channel for reaching and serving their ideal clients.

Indiana's automotive consumers trust the IIADA members as a result of their shared commitment to ethical, community-focused practices.

“This vision is already in motion. Every strategic decision we make is aimed at positioning independent dealers not just as participants in the marketplace - but as leaders of it,” - Aaron Stanton says.

What IIADA Asks of Its Members and Partners

IIADA's success depends on the collective action and shared commitment of those who benefit from their work.

To the dealers – IIADA urges them to engage fully: attend events, participate in training, contribute insights, and help shape a common future, as their voice strengthens the collective influence.

To the vendors and sponsors – IIADA invites everyone to partner with purpose. Use their platform to invest in the independent dealer community. IIADA offers direct access to decision-makers and a brand association with the state's premier independent auto organization.

To community and industry leaders – IIADA welcomes collaboration. The association members believe that together they can address regulatory challenges, elevate business practices, and create opportunities for Indiana's economy to thrive.

Grounded in Leadership: The Team Behind the Mission

IIADA's momentum in 2025 isn't just the result of strong planning - it's powered by experienced leaders who live and breathe the independent auto industry.

The association's Board of Directors is composed of trusted professionals from across the state. These are the owners, operators, and executives who know firsthand what it takes to run a dealership, manage a team, and serve the modern customer. Their insight and accountability help guide every decision IIADA makes - from advocacy efforts to vendor relationships.

Among the individuals helping shape the future of Indiana's independent auto industry are:

Andy Zay

Past President

Zay Leasing & Rentals, Inc.

zayautos

David D. Baldwin II

Board Member

Best Deal Auto Sales, Inc.

bestdealautosales

Fritz Kreutzinger

Chairman of the Board

Fritz Associates

Bruce Norton

Board Member

Drive 1 USA, Inc.

Sharon Brennan

Treasurer

Fritz in Fishers

fritzinfishers

John Stumpf

Board Member

Greater Lakes Auto Auction

greatlakesaa

Tony Houk

Board Member

Kesler-Schaefer Auto Auction, Inc.

Michael Barney

Board Member

SweetCars

sweetcars

Bob Walczak

Board Member

Omni Auto Sales

omniautosalesinc

Travis Baldwin

President

Best Deal Auto Sales, Inc.

bestdealautosales

Victor Figlin

Board Member

Indy Auto Man

indyautoman

Jeff Long

Board Member

Noblesville Imports

noblesvilleimports

Zach Yale

Board Member

Westfield Imports

westfieldimports

Drew Krier

Board Member

Joe's Auto Sales

joeseast

Melanie Goldman

Vice President

GMG Motors, Inc.

gmgmotors

Tina Sink

Board Member

Cars To Go

carstogo

These leaders represent the best of Indiana's independent dealer community - and they continue to serve, lead, and contribute to the success of the entire industry.

Final Word

“This is a critical time for independent auto dealers. The businesses that adapt, evolve, and align with a strong support system will emerge stronger, more efficient, and better equipped for long-term growth.

IIADA is not just here to serve dealers - we are here to lead the industry forward.

If you are not currently a member, now is the time to join.

If you are a vendor looking to increase your impact, this is your moment.

If you are already with us - thank you. Your commitment is helping shape the future of Indiana's independent auto industry.

Let's move forward - together.” - called upon Arron Stanton.

About IIADA

The Indiana Independent Auto Dealers Association (IIADA) is a membership organization and a force multiplier for independent automobile dealers across the state. As the only statewide association exclusively serving independent dealers, IIADA exists to protect the interests of its members, elevate their voice, and drive business success in a rapidly changing market.

Arron Stanton

Indiana Independent Auto Dealers Association (IIADA)

