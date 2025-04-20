Boston Hemp Launches New Line Of Premium Thca Concentrates
Boston Hemp Inc.
The launch coincides with April 20 (4/20) , a cultural landmark for the cannabis community and a key date for innovation across the hemp industry. Products are available exclusively through bostonhempinc , including the company's THCa category page and dedicated THCa Flower section .
A New Standard in Legal Cannabis Extracts
The new THCa products were developed to meet growing demand for federally legal, high-purity cannabis alternatives. Boston Hemp formulates all products in alignment with the 2018 Farm Bill and ensures every item contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, as required by federal law.
This expanded product line supports a broader portfolio that already includes THCa edibles , THCa flower for sale , and infused wellness options. Every product comes with third-party lab verification and transparent sourcing information.
Now Available: THCa Concentrates & More
The new lineup includes:
-
THCa Diamonds : Sparkling crystalized form offering ultra-high THCa purity
THCa Badder : Smooth, whipped texture ideal for dabbing
THCa Shatter : Glassy extract with fast onset effects
THCa Isolate Powder : Pure THCa for custom formulations
THCa Flower : High-quality flower options still available in multiple strains
All products are available for online purchase and shipping through Boston Hemp's THCa shop .
About Boston Hemp Inc.
Boston Hemp Inc. is a federally compliant hemp company offering a wide array of cannabis alternatives including THCa flower , concentrates , edibles , and more. With a commitment to transparency, quality, and innovation, the company serves customers across the U.S. looking for accessible, high-performance hemp products.
To learn more, visit bostonhempinc .
Boston Hemp Inc. – Premium THCa Products
Press inquiries
Boston Hemp Inc.
Brandon Gadles
CEO, Boston Hemp Inc.
...
-p
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment