Food Train Arrives In Kherson Region At Easter Time

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Easter Sunday, a special kitchen train known as the Food Train arrived in Kherson region to provide humanitarian aid.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on Faceboo by Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

“On Easter Sunday, the unique Food Train arrived in Kherson region to bring a bit of care and kindness to our people,” the post reads.

This mobile kitchen train is capable of preparing tens of thousands of food portions in autonomous mode, even without electricity. It was created to support people in war-affected areas where logistics and energy infrastructure have been damaged.

The project was launched by Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) with the support of The Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

This time, the Food Train delivered 1,250 Easter paskas (traditional Ukrainian Easter bread) and 2,500 hot meals for internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in temporary shelters.

As reported, on November 24, 2023, the Food Train made its first humanitarian mission to front-line areas of Kharkiv region.

Photo credit: Ukrzaliznytsia