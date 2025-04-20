Tennis: Zverev Downs Shelton To Secure Third Munich Triumph

MENAFN - IANS) Munich, April 20 (IANS) Alexander Zverev marked his 28th birthday with a flawless performance at the BMW Open in Munich, lifting his third title at the event and matching Philipp Kohlschreiber's tournament record. The German star dispatched second seed Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4 in a dominant display that underlined his comfort on home soil.

Zverev didn't face a single break point across the 71-minute final, his serve proving impenetrable as he controlled the match from start to finish as per ATP Stats.

“It's extremely special, I always love winning tournaments in Germany. It's probably the most special thing I can do. It's definitely a great birthday present, let's put it that way.

“I definitely knew I had to play my best tennis today, Ben has been playing extremely well this week,” added Zverev.“The conditions suit him extremely well, it's very hot and very fast. They suit me as well, to be fair. I enjoyed my birthday so far,” said Zverev.

It was Zverev's first title of the 2025 season and his sixth overall in Germany, adding to a growing list of triumphs that includes victories in Hamburg and Vienna. After a mixed run since reaching the Australian Open final in January, the Munich title signaled a return to top form for the World No. 3.

Shelton, contesting his fourth ATP Tour final, struggled to find rhythm under pressure, notably double-faulting on break points in both sets. The American's powerful game couldn't match Zverev's precision, especially in the quick conditions.

With the win, Zverev collected his sixth ATP 500 crown and now sits poised to challenge Carlos Alcaraz for the No. 2 ranking. Backed by a raucous home crowd, the birthday celebrations in Munich were as fitting as they were emphatic.

“I feel really blessed to play in front of you all on Easter Sunday, it's really special for me,” he added.