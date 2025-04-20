403
Russia Claims Capture of Village Happened Before Easter Truce
(MENAFN) Moscow stated on Sunday that its troops had seized another village in eastern Ukraine shortly before a temporary Easter truce announced by Russian Leader Vladimir Putin came into effect the day before.
The declaration highlighted continued hostilities despite diplomatic efforts tied to the religious holiday.
A formal announcement from Russia's Defense Ministry detailed that Russian troops took control of Novomykhailivka, a village situated approximately 24 kilometers (15 miles) north of Lyman, ahead of the 30-hour ceasefire’s commencement.
The ministry’s report came just before the pause in combat operations officially began.
Earlier, Ukraine’s General Staff had shared via Telegram that there were 14 confrontations along the Lyman front.
It also noted that Russian forces had attempted to push forward near eight different communities in the vicinity, including Novomykhailivka.
As of now, Ukrainian officials have not responded to Moscow's assertion. Confirming Russia’s statements independently remains challenging due to the active combat conditions and restricted access for observers.
The truce was initiated on Saturday when President Putin proclaimed a one-sided 30-hour halt to hostilities in Ukraine.
He emphasized that the outcome of this pause would reflect Kyiv’s willingness and capability to pursue a diplomatic settlement to the war.
In return, Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that Ukraine would match Russia’s initiative.
He also suggested that Kyiv is open to prolonging the ceasefire for 30 additional days beyond Orthodox Easter “if a complete ceasefire truly takes hold.”
