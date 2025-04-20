403
Modi, Musk Hold Phone Call on Tech Cooperation
(MENAFN) Indian Premier Narendra Modi announced on Friday that he recently held a phone conversation with Elon Musk, during which they exchanged ideas on a range of topics, particularly in the realm of technological advancement and innovation.
This interaction precedes an upcoming trip to New Delhi by US Vice President J.D. Vance, as India and the United States strive to address ongoing trade disagreements.
“India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains,” Modi posted on X, reaffirming his government's dedication to fostering bilateral collaboration in key sectors.
Earlier in the year, during a two-day official tour to the United States in February, Modi had a face-to-face meeting with Musk, the head of companies like Tesla and SpaceX.
According to India's Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders deliberated on strengthening partnerships between organizations in both countries across a variety of fields, including cutting-edge innovation, space technology, artificial intelligence, and eco-friendly growth.
They also considered expanding joint efforts in new tech developments, entrepreneurship, and ethical governance practices.
In a related development, Musk’s aerospace firm SpaceX has already entered into agreements with India’s two largest telecom firms—Reliance Jio and Airtel—to introduce its Starlink satellite internet services in the country.
