DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Solaris Energy

NEW YORK, April 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (“Solaris” or the“Company”) (NYSE: SEI) and reminds investors of the May 27, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Mobile Energy Rentals LLC ("MER") had little to no corporate history in the mobile turbine leasing space; (2) MER did not have a diversified earnings stream; (3) MER's co-owner was a convicted felon associated with multiple allegations of turbine-related fraud; (4) as a result, Solaris overstated the commercial prospects posed by the Acquisition; (5) Solaris inflated profitability metrics by failing to properly depreciate its turbines; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 17, 2025, Morpheus Research published an investigative report alleging, among other things, that MER had been“a ~$2.5 million revenue equipment leasing business based out of a condo with zero employees, no turbines, and no track record in the mobile turbine rental industry.” The report revealed that one of MER's co-owners, John Tuma (“Tuma”) was in fact, a“convicted felon” for“environmental crimes and lying to the court 'on multiple occasions under oath'” and was involved in a“$800 million gas turbine scandal... that included allegations of bid rigging [and] corruption.” Despite being“nothing more than a small, local switchgear rental business at the end of 2023” MER was“seemingly transformed throughout the first half of 2024 – just months before it was acquired by Solaris” immediately after Tuma joined the Company. The report then described how, in that period, MER had acquired substantially all of its turbines, primarily financed through the $71 million in debt that Solaris would later pay in the Acquisition. Contrary to Solaris's claims“that MER had a 'contracted and diversified earnings stream[,]'” in fact,“that 96% of its Power Solutions revenue was derived from a single customer[.]”

On this news, Solaris' stock price fell $4.15, or 16.9%, to close at $20.46 per share on March 17, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Solaris' conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

