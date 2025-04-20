Phyliss Bopray Ignites The Small Business Spark With LOCAL City Places & $CASH$BATES$

$CASH$BATES$

- Troy WarrenCHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- It takes just one spark to ignite small business success. Phyliss Bopray is proud to provide that spark by sponsoring merchants through LOCAL City Places, a platform designed to bring local commerce to life.“Local businesses don't need a miracle, they need momentum,” said Troy Warren, Founder and CEO.“That's what this sponsorship unlocks.”Exclusivity That Creates BuzzMerchants join as the only representative in their category. This lets them shine with undivided attention, generating stronger awareness and results.Shop Local. Earn Cash. Repeat.With $CASH$BATES$, consumers earn real money by uploading receipts. It's easy, rewarding, and viral, thanks to a built-in referral system that benefits shoppers and businesses alike.“Helping small businesses spark growth and stay lit, that's why I got involved,” said Phyliss Bopray.With help from passionate sponsors like Phyliss Bopray, LOCAL City Places is keeping small business energy burning bright.About $CASH$BATES$$CASH$BATES$ is a modern rewards system that pays consumers real cash for shopping at local businesses. No gimmicks. No brand restrictions. Just upload a receipt and earn. With a 4-tier referral model, users can multiply their earnings simply by sharing the app.To learn more or sign up, visit LOCALCityPlaces

