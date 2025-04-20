PL: Fredricson Given Debut As Amorim Names Five Changes For Man Utd's Clash Against Wolves

MENAFN - IANS) Manchester, April 20 (IANS) Ruben Amorim has decided to make changes for Manchester United's home game with in-form Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday. The Potuguese boss had little option after the gruelling, Europa League quarter-final victory over Lyon.

He confirmed that he will have to carefully manage players' minutes, with the priority clearly being the semi-final matches in the European League against Athletic Club next month.

There are five alterations to the XI that started the epic tie with Lyon, including a senior debut for Tyler Fredricson in defence.

The homegrown centre-back is joined by Victor Lindelof, who captains the team, and Noussair Mazraoui, who was withdrawn at half-time on Thursday due to a personal issue.

Kobbie Mainoo is rewarded for his heroics with a start, possibly in an advanced slot, while Harry Amass is in too, probably ensuring Patrick Chinazaekpere swaps flanks. Christian Eriksen, who came on as a substitute in extra time in midweek, is part of the XI, as he was at Newcastle United last time out in the Premier League.

There is no Altay Bayindir on the bench, with Tom Heaton the stand-in keeper, but Jonny Evans makes his long-awaited return to the matchday squad.

Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes, who have played so much football this term, are also among the substitutes after being granted a breather.

Wolves have been racking up the points under Vitor Pereira while lifting themselves into their highest position in the table so far this season. Victories over Southampton, West Ham United, Ipswich Town and Tottenham Hotspur – the most recent of those coming just last weekend at Molineux where Wolves were rampant against Spurs – have lifted them up to 16th in the standings, and just three points behind this weekend's opponents.

Having spent much of the first eight months of the season expecting to avoid relegation, the fact Pereira's side is now in touching distance of 13th place displays a remarkable turnaround under the Portuguese.

Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Lindelof, Fredricson; Dorgu, Eriksen, Ugarte, Amass; Garnacho, Mainoo; Hojlund.

Subs: Heaton, Dalot, Evans, Yoro, Casemiro, Maguire, Fernandes, Mount, Obi.

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Bueno, Agbadou, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Andre, J Gomes, Munetsi, Cunha, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Djiga, Traore, Doyle, R Gomes, Sarabia, Forbs, Mane.