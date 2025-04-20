403
Trump Seeks Ceasefire Deal Between Ukraine, Russia Next Week
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly looking to “make a determination for a full and comprehensive ceasefire” between Ukraine and Russia as soon as next week. A media source has cited an anonymous senior administration official who claims both nations will receive a final proposal.
Trump has consistently expressed his desire to resolve the Ukraine conflict swiftly. Since taking office in January, the U.S. and Russia have engaged in active diplomatic efforts, conducting several rounds of high-level discussions.
A source quoted be the media source on Friday indicated that “this coming week in London, we want to make a determination for a full and comprehensive cease-fire.” The anonymous official further noted that the “intent then is to have [discussions] with the Russians” to assess their and Ukraine's positions regarding this “final offer.”
The publication also reported that during a meeting in Paris on Thursday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov informed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff that Ukraine is “90%” aligned with Washington’s peace framework, which has not yet been disclosed.
Ukraine's primary concerns appear to center on territories it claims but are currently under Russian control, according to the media source.
Russia has insisted that Ukraine must officially acknowledge the “reality on the ground,” a demand that President Volodymyr Zelensky has consistently rejected.
