Border Guards Report Ceasefire Violations By Russians In Three Regions Demchenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Despite Russia's declared ceasefire, its forces continue to attack Ukrainian positions along the entire front line, with small arms fire recorded in the Sumy sector.

Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, stated this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

“Despite Russia's claims of a ceasefire, they continue to shell the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions along the front line. This is what our servicemen on the ground are recording,” he said.

Demchenko added that Russian forces are using different tactics in various areas, including artillery strikes, drone attacks, and FPV drones.

Russian forces most active in using 'anti-drone corridors' in Kursk region

“In the Sumy sector, small arms fire was specifically directed at positions held by Ukrainian border guards,” he noted.

The spokesperson said that the so-called 'truce' was declared for propaganda purposes, with Russian forces failing to adhere to their own claims.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces carried out 179 attacks in the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions yesterday, resulting in 366 explosions and damage to a commercial establishment, a service station, and a farm.

On April 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an Easter ceasefire in the war against Ukraine.

Photo credit: State Border Guard Service