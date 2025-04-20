PHCC Launches 'Ahlan Oral Health' Campaign

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 'Ahlan Oral Health' campaign was officially launched yesterday in its third edition for the year 2025 at Al-Mashaf Health Center, under the slogan:“A Healthy Smile for a Healthy Life.” Organized by the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), the campaign targets all segments of society (from infants to the elderly). This year's edition features a significant expansion in scope and participation compared to previous years.



It includes large-scale field visits to screen employees in selected government entities, engaging preventive and educational activities in Qatar's largest nurseries in terms of the number of children, in addition to specially tailored programs for individuals with disabilities implemented with care and respect. Dentists are also delivering lectures in schools for the teaching and administrative staff through the Oral Health Ambassadors Program, alongside the development and dissemination of educational content through media and social platforms.

The campaign is part of a strategic plan developed by the Oral Health Promotion and Prevention Department under the Preventive Health Directorate and implemented collaboratively with the Corporate Communication and the Operations Directorates, showcasing corporate integration in delivering preventive health messages to the wider community.

This campaign, running from April 20 to May 1,2025, reflects PHCC's vision of promoting prevention as the foundation of health and highlights that oral health is a shared responsibility requiring the collective efforts of individuals and institutions. Ultimately, the campaign aims to embed daily healthy habits and emphasize that prevention begins in the mouth and extends to the well-being of the entire body and quality of life.