34 Civilian Facilities Damaged In Russian Strikes On Donetsk Region In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, Russian shelling over the past day has caused significant destruction, damaging 34 civilian structures.

The Donetsk Regional Police said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The police recorded 3,523 enemy attacks targeting both the front line and residential areas,” the report reads.

Russian forces struck six settlements: the cities of Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, and the village of Piddubne. Among the 34 damaged structures were 20 residential buildings.

Kostiantynivka endured 13 attacks, including 10 bombings, resulting in the deaths of two civilians and injuries to three others. The strikes damaged 17 private homes, three administrative buildings, a gas station, an outbuilding, and three non-residential structures. In Piddubne, located in the Volnovakha district, the enemy dropped an UMPB D-30SN bomb, injuring two civilians and destroying a private home. Meanwhile, in Pokrovsk, a Russian shell hit an apartment building, and in Myrnohrad, a shop was destroyed.

In Kramatorsk, a private house was damaged by a Molniya-2 UAV.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces launched 18 attacks on settlements across the Donetsk region within a single day. Authorities evacuated 62 individuals from the front line, including six children.