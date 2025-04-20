Groom Arrested In Peshawar For Celebratory Gunfire On Wedding Day
According to police officials, a Kalashnikov rifle was also recovered from the groom during the operation.
A case has been registered against the groom, and he spent his wedding night behind bars.
Police have reiterated their warning against celebratory firing, calling it a dangerous and punishable offense.
