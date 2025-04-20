Groom Arrested In Peshawar For Celebratory Gunfire On Wedding Day

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar police arrested a groom for firing gunshots into the air during his wedding celebrations in the Nasirpur area, within the jurisdiction of Chamkani Police Station.

According to police officials, a Kalashnikov rifle was also recovered from the groom during the operation.

A case has been registered against the groom, and he spent his wedding night behind bars.

Police have reiterated their warning against celebratory firing, calling it a dangerous and punishable offense.