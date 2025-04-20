Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Flash Floods, Landslides Claim Lives in Jammu, Kashmir

2025-04-20 05:46:12
(MENAFN) Officials reported on Sunday that more than three individuals, including two children, have died due to flash floods and landslides in the Ramban region of Jammu and Kashmir. The natural disaster inflicted extensive damage, destroying or severely affecting numerous homes and properties. Additionally, roads were either blocked or completely washed away, hindering transportation in the area.

Nearly 100 people were rescued and moved to a temporary rehabilitation camp, according to reports.

Kamal Zadoo, the Chief Medical Officer of Ramban, stated that no injuries have been reported at local hospitals. He emphasized that while the damage from the landslides, mudslides, and floods is considerable, authorities are urging residents to remain indoors for their safety.

