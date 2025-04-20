403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Flash Floods, Landslides Claim Lives in Jammu, Kashmir
(MENAFN) Officials reported on Sunday that more than three individuals, including two children, have died due to flash floods and landslides in the Ramban region of Jammu and Kashmir. The natural disaster inflicted extensive damage, destroying or severely affecting numerous homes and properties. Additionally, roads were either blocked or completely washed away, hindering transportation in the area.
Nearly 100 people were rescued and moved to a temporary rehabilitation camp, according to reports.
Kamal Zadoo, the Chief Medical Officer of Ramban, stated that no injuries have been reported at local hospitals. He emphasized that while the damage from the landslides, mudslides, and floods is considerable, authorities are urging residents to remain indoors for their safety.
Nearly 100 people were rescued and moved to a temporary rehabilitation camp, according to reports.
Kamal Zadoo, the Chief Medical Officer of Ramban, stated that no injuries have been reported at local hospitals. He emphasized that while the damage from the landslides, mudslides, and floods is considerable, authorities are urging residents to remain indoors for their safety.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment