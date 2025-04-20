Al Shaqab Racing's Subahiyah Wins Qatar Prix Djebella II Title

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Shaqab Racing's homebred Subahiyah made a stellar debut in the Qatar Prix Djebella II at Tarbes yesterday.

The three-year-old filly produced a dominant performance to win the 1500m race for maiden Purebred Arabian fillies, beating her rivals by a comfortable margin.

Trained by Francois Rohaut, Subahiyah was ridden by Ioritz Mendizabal. The race featured a field of seven runners, all making their racecourse debuts.

The race was led by Madjik De Chaillac at a slow pace, with Subahiyah travelling in second but a bit wider than the rest. As they entered the home straight, Subahiyah quickly moved to the front, travelling much the best.

Monaafasah briefly tried to challenge, but she quickly gave way as Subahiyah went clear under a hands-and-heels ride, ears pricked, to win by two lengths.

Monaafasah, owned by Khalifa bin Sheail Al Kuwari, trained by T. Fourcy and ridden by Fabrice Veron, just held on for second, with the late strong finisher Al Hakmah, owned and bred by Mohamed bin Fahad A H Al Attiyah, trained by X.

Thomas-Demeaulteand ridden by Guillaume Guedj-Gay, taking third only a further head behind.

Ghazan Du Soleil bags Qatar Prix Denouste crown

Meanwhile, Ghazan Du Soleil, a three-year-old colt, made a smart debut in the Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club-sponsored Qatar Prix Denouste at Tarbes.

The 1500m race featured a field of 10 three-year-old Purebred Arabian colts and Ghazan Du Soleil, un-raced prior to this outing, displayed great potential in his first appearance.

Trained by Mrs Jean-Francois Bernard and owned by Mustafa Ahmed Teeka, Ghazan Du Soleil was expertly ridden by Jean-Bernard Eyquem.

The colt made all from the start and travelled alongside the favourite, Mahrouse. Showing great determination, Ghazan Du Soleil withstood all challenges in the final stretch, holding off his rivals to win by a length.

Marzoog, owned by Mohammed Abdulhadi S S Al Hajri, trained by X Thomas-Demeaulte and ridden by Hugo Mouesan, finished second while Mansoor De Faust, owned by Ahmed Feghouli, trained by Eric Dell'Ova and partnered by Ioritz Mendizabal, was only a further nose behind in third.

The result was a highly encouraging start to his career and connections are optimistic about his prospects as a Purebred Arabian colt.

The Qatar Prix Denouste served as a solid foundation for Ghazan Du Soleil, with expectations that he will improve with further race experience.