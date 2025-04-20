AFU Destroy State-Of-The-Art Russian Tank With Drones In Lyman Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The operators of the Signum unit of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh destroyed a state-of-the-art enemy T-80BVM tank in the Lyman sector using drones.

The Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops reported this in Telegram and posted a video of the combat operation, Ukrinform reports.

Aerial reconnaissance tracked down an enemy tank hidden in an industrial building. The pilot acted flawlessly. The drone of the Ukrainian defenders skillfully passed through concrete structures and ceilings, as if sliding between obstacles.

Korsar battalion fighters destroy two Russian IFVs,in Pokrovsk sector

As a result, the T-80BVM tank, one of the most modern vehicles in service in Russia, was destroyed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, soldiers of the Asmodeus crew from the EWOKS unmanned systems battalion destroyed an enemy armored train in the Pokrovsk direction using drones.