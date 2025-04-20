AFU Destroy State-Of-The-Art Russian Tank With Drones In Lyman Sector
The Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops reported this in Telegram and posted a video of the combat operation, Ukrinform reports.
Aerial reconnaissance tracked down an enemy tank hidden in an industrial building. The pilot acted flawlessly. The drone of the Ukrainian defenders skillfully passed through concrete structures and ceilings, as if sliding between obstacles.Read also: Korsar battalion fighters destroy two Russian IFVs, tank in Pokrovsk sector
As a result, the T-80BVM tank, one of the most modern vehicles in service in Russia, was destroyed.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, soldiers of the Asmodeus crew from the EWOKS unmanned systems battalion destroyed an enemy armored train in the Pokrovsk direction using drones.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment