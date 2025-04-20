403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Welcomes US-Iran Agreement In Oman
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait welcomed, Sunday, the announcement by Oman's Foreign Ministry regarding the agreement reached between the US and Iran during the second round of talks held in Rome aimed to seal a fair, enduring and binding nuclear deal.
In statement, Kuwait's Foreign Ministry lauded this step as a reflection of both sides' commitment to continue this dialogue and build on recent progress, as well as reaffirmed Kuwait's support for all diplomatic efforts that seek to resolve disputes and achieve positive outcomes for regional and global stability.
The ministry also expressed appreciation for Oman's efforts in facilitating the negotiations and commended Italy for hosting the latest round of talks. (end)
nma
In statement, Kuwait's Foreign Ministry lauded this step as a reflection of both sides' commitment to continue this dialogue and build on recent progress, as well as reaffirmed Kuwait's support for all diplomatic efforts that seek to resolve disputes and achieve positive outcomes for regional and global stability.
The ministry also expressed appreciation for Oman's efforts in facilitating the negotiations and commended Italy for hosting the latest round of talks. (end)
nma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment