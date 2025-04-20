Qatar And US Play Pivotal Role In Ensuring Security, Stability Of Global Energy Supplies

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Secretary for the US Department of Energy H E Chris Wright emphasized the strong and enduring relations between the State of Qatar and the United States, saying its a“a strategic ally with us and a major energy producer to the world.”

In statements to QNA, he expressed his country's satisfaction with its close partnership with Qatar, stressing the importance of long-term cooperation between the two sides in the fields of energy and infrastructure. Wright noted that Qatar has distinguished itself over the years with a long-term strategic vision and its commitment to implementing massive infrastructure projects with its local and international partners.

He explained that this approach has contributed to building strong relationships with Qatar's strategic partners, making it an ideal partner for the United States on both economic and commercial levels.

Wright highlighted the importance of the Golden Pass LNG facility project, which is nearing completion, stating:“We're thrilled to see the Golden Pass LNG facility finish constructing and start exporting gas from the United States sometime mid next year,” reflecting the close cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector.

The Secretary noted that during his current visit to Doha, he aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation and build trust with his counterpart, Minister of State for Energy Affairs H E Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi. He praised the constructive dialogue held with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, as well as his visits to several industrial and chemical facilities under construction and export facilities, which represent a model of fruitful cooperation between QatarEnergy and leading US companies.

Speaking about developments in the global energy market, Wright explained that natural gas has been the fastest-growing energy source over the past decades, and both Qatar and the US, as the largest producers and exporters of natural gas, play a pivotal role in ensuring the security and stability of global energy supplies. He stated that his country is resuming the issuance of licenses for gas export terminals that were previously suspended, aiming to enhance secure and long-term energy supplies for allies. Wright also noted that the US seeks to attract Qatari investments, providing new opportunities for economic growth and creating more jobs for Americans.

He emphasized that markets and supply-demand policies alone determine prices, explaining that administration of US President Trump focuses on increasing energy supplies and strengthening strategic relations with allies, positively impacting price stability and global energy security.