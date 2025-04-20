Resolute Al Sadd Eye More Domestic, Asian Glory After Sealing OSL Crown

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Ambitious Al Sadd are not resting after retaining their title in the Ooredoo Stars League (OSL).

Having lifted the Falcon Shield for a record-extending 18th time, the Wolves have quickly shifted their focus to more domestic silverware and a strong push for AFC Champions League Elite glory.

The Felix Sanchez-coached side produced a ruthless performance in Friday's decisive round at their home ground, Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, thrashing Al Ahli 5-0 to finish the top flight two points clear of Al Duhail.

It was a hard-fought title win for Al Sadd, who kept chasing down long-time leaders Al Duhail and finally went ahead with two games remaining.

Immediately after clinching their first title of the season, Al Sadd set their sights on more domestic glory, with the four-team Qatar Cup and the prestigious Amir Cup coming up next.

They are also the only Qatari side remaining in the AFC Champions League Elite, where they will face Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in the quarter-finals on April 27 in Jeddah.

“We're used to pressure and overcoming difficulties. After celebrating the title, we will turn the page and begin preparations anew. We have more tournaments coming - Qatar Cup, Amir Cup and most importantly, the AFC Champions League Elite. We promise our fans continued dedication and hard work and we hope this league title gives us the momentum to achieve even more,” said Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid Al Thani, Member of Al Sadd's Executive Committee, in a statement posted on the club's website.

In the Qatar Cup, which pits the top four OSL sides, Al Sadd will meet fourth-placed Al Ahli in the first semi-final on Tuesday, while runners-up Al Duhail will face third-placed Al Gharafa the following day.

Al Sadd relish League title

Meanwhile, former Qatar coach Sanchez was delighted to win the League in his debut season with the club, as Al Sadd savoured their triumph after a challenging campaign.

“This is an unforgettable feeling – winning the Ooredoo Stars League with this team is a special and well-deserved moment,” Sanchez said.

“I'm extremely proud and thankful to the players for their hard work throughout the season, as well as the technical, medical and administrative staff. It's a wonderful moment to celebrate this achievement with our fans.”

Captain Hassan Al Haydos said,“Winning the league this season was a real challenge for us. As players, we pledged from the start of the season to defend our title. Claiming the shield wasn't easy, especially after trailing behind the leaders for 20 rounds. But in every match, we entered with the mindset of winning.”

Akram Afif played a key role in the title triumph, scoring 18 goals to finish as joint second top scorer alongside teammate Rafa Mujica and Al Shamal's Baghdad Bounedjah. Al Rayyan's Roger Guedes finished as the top scorer with 21 goals.

“It's undoubtedly a special and memorable day in our journey this season, where we showed determination and hunger to win the title,” said Afif.

“We faced strong competition from other teams, but Al Sadd always proved its strength in every match. This season had its own flavour and winning the league truly feels like a massive accomplishment - it's the reward for a full season of effort.”