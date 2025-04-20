Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deadly Waves Hit Australia Over Easter Weekend

2025-04-20 04:07:58
(MENAFN) At the beginning of the Easter weekend, five individuals tragically lost their lives after powerful waves struck various parts of Australia.

Additionally, two people are currently missing along the coasts of New South Wales and Victoria.

On Saturday, the body of a man was discovered in the water near Tathra, located in southern New South Wales.

This discovery came just a day after the bodies of a 58-year-old fisherman and two other men were found in separate incidents within the same state.

Rescue teams are currently searching for another man who was swept into the water near Sydney.

Furthermore, on Friday, a woman drowned, and a man went missing after their group was pulled into the sea at San Remo in Victoria.

"One of the women managed to make her way back to shore but the other woman and the man were unable to," Victoria police reported.

Victoria's Prime Minister, Jacinta Allan, expressed her sorrow, describing the tragic events as an "awful start" to the Easter weekend. "My thoughts are with the family of someone who has lost their life in such tragic circumstances, and potentially there is more difficult news to come," she added.

The eastern states of Australia have been pummeled by hazardous waves over the weekend.

