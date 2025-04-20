403
UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Reviews Season Calendar and Preparations for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, April 18, 2025: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) Board of Directors convened its regular meeting at the Federation’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to review the current season’s progress, discuss preparations for the 17th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, and evaluate the National Team’s upcoming continental and international participations.
Chaired by H.E. Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the meeting was attended by H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the Federation, H.E. Mohammed Humaid bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, H.E. Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, H.E. Mansour Mohammed Al Dhaheri, board members of the Federation, and Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Board Member and Secretary-General of the Federation. Also present were Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department, and Mohamed Hussein Al Marzooqi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications.
His Excellency Alhashmi opened the meeting by expressing profound gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for their unwavering support of jiu-jitsu. He emphasised that the leadership support remains the cornerstone of the UAE’s continued success in the sport at both regional and global levels.
The board reviewed the Federation’s achievements during the 2025 season to date and the comprehensive calendar of upcoming local and international events. Discussions centred on new strategic initiatives designed to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global leader in jiu-jitsu, with particular focus on expanding the sport’s reach and providing athletes with world-class training and competitive opportunities.
A detailed review was conducted of the proposed schedule for the 17th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, scheduled for November. Board members examined the latest updates regarding organisational and logistical preparations, reaffirming their commitment to delivering a record-breaking edition that enhances Abu Dhabi’s reputation as the world capital of jiu-jitsu while attracting significant international attention.
His Excellency Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the Federation highlighted the championship’s established status as the world’s largest and most prestigious jiu-jitsu event. He reiterated the Federation’s dedication to organising an exceptional tournament that reflects Abu Dhabi’s prominent position on the international sports stage.
The meeting also addressed preparations for upcoming international competitions, including comprehensive plans for both youth and adult categories. These preparations involve intensive internal and external training camps designed to optimise the National Team’s physical conditioning and technical proficiency.
The board discussed the international competition programme for the national team in all its categories. Key events on the 2025 calendar include the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Thailand, the JJAU Regional Championship West Asia in Jordan, the JJIF World Cup Jiu Jitsu 2025 in Croatia, the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, and the World Games 2025 in China.
A detailed assessment of jiu-jitsu development across local clubs was presented, identifying current challenges, growth opportunities, and specific recommendations to support athlete development and expand the community of practitioners.
The board reviewed the 2025 budget, ensuring full alignment with the Federation’s strategic objectives and the ongoing development of the UAE’s jiu-jitsu ecosystem.
The meeting concluded with unanimous agreement on the importance of collaborative efforts and strategic partnerships to advance the sport and maintain the UAE’s leadership position in global jiu-jitsu.
