Dubai Municipality celebrates Dubai’s architectural heritage on World Heritage Day
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 April 2025: Coinciding with World Heritage Day, Dubai Municipality has organised a public event celebrating the emirate’s architectural heritage under the theme ‘Architectural Icons in Dubai: An Immortal Legacy for Generations from the Memory of the Forefathers’. The event aims to highlight Dubai’s most prominent architectural icons and raise awareness of the emirate’s cultural and urban legacy among current and future generations.
During the event, Dubai Municipality introduced a curated collection of heritage buildings across three categories: historic buildings, heritage structures, and modern heritage landmarks. The presentation included interactive, educational games developed specifically for children, designed to promote awareness in engaging and accessible formats that foster a deeper understanding of Dubai’s rich architectural history.
Eng. Asem Al Qassim, Director of Architectural Heritage and Antiquities Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “Heritage and historical buildings in Dubai hold a valuable place as they are part of the city’s authentic architectural identity. They serve as living testaments to the emirate’s evolution and the milestones that shaped its journey. Preserving these sites is a national responsibility and a vital part of strengthening Dubai’s presence on the global heritage map.”
He added: “The ‘Architectural Icons in Dubai’ event reflects the spirit of World Heritage Day, reinforcing Dubai Municipality’s commitment to safeguarding architectural heritage and embedding these values in future generations. It forms part of our broader vision to preserve the historical and cultural identity that underpins Dubai’s ongoing urban renaissance.”
Among the heritage sites featured were Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum House, Sheikh Hasher Al Maktoum House, Al Mulla Mosque, and the North Tower in Hatta. A selection of modern heritage landmarks was also highlighted, including Sheikh Rashid Tower, Union House, the Clock Tower, Rashid Hospital, Dubai Airport Terminal 1, the Torch Monument, Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, and the Dubai Municipality headquarters.
Dubai Municipality has previously completed the classification, documentation, and evaluation of 726 historical buildings across the emirate, in addition to 460 structures within the designated historic district, and the documentation of 32 modern heritage buildings.
Through these efforts, Dubai Municipality continues to support the preservation of Dubai’s heritage, ensuring it remains an enduring source of knowledge, identity, and pride for generations to come.
The celebration aligns with the recently launched ‘Dubai Heritage’ initiative, which is dedicated to documenting and preserving stories and lived experiences that form part of Dubai’s historical and cultural identity.
