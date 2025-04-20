403
Watkins Expresses Frustration to Being Benched in Champions League Matches
(MENAFN) Ollie Watkins expressed his frustration after being "fuming" for not starting in either of Aston Villa's Champions League quarter-final matches against Paris Saint-Germain.
The striker felt sidelined and disappointed by his limited role in such high-profile games, which ultimately led to his desire to communicate his dissatisfaction directly to Villa's manager, Unai Emery.
However, the following Saturday, Watkins showcased his resilience and determination as he made an impact on the pitch, scoring within the first minute against Newcastle. His goal, along with an assist, helped secure a dominant 4-1 victory for Villa.
This performance also allowed him to match Gabriel Agbonlahor's record as Villa's joint-top Premier League goalscorer, both now on 74 goals.
Despite his achievements, Watkins has found himself on the bench more frequently than he would like. In the past six matches, he has only started two games, a situation that has clearly bothered him.
Even though Marcus Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, started in the second leg of Villa's Champions League tie, Watkins came on in the second half as his team was eliminated.
"I played 20 minutes against PSG in both games. I am not going to lie, I was fuming that I wasn't playing - I let him [Unai Emery] know that," Watkins shared with the media.
"He's the manager, you have to respect his decision, [but] I am not one of these players happy to sit on the bench. It is something I have not experienced before, to miss out on the biggest stage. I wanted to be out on the pitch for much longer. I have played a big part to get to where we are today and I want to play in those games."
