403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
QOC President Attends Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel 2025 Final
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, attended on Saturday the final of the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel 2025, organized by the Qatar Tennis, Squash, Padel and Badminton Federation.
In the men's final, Spanish star Arturo Coello and Argentine standout Agustin Tapia clinched the title after defeating Alejandro Galan (Spain) and Federico Chingotto (Argentina) in straight sets, 7-6, 6-2.
In the women's final, Gemma Triay (Spain) and Delfina Brea (Argentina) secured the championship title after overcoming the Spanish duo Ariana Sanchez and Paula Josemaria in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.
In the men's final, Spanish star Arturo Coello and Argentine standout Agustin Tapia clinched the title after defeating Alejandro Galan (Spain) and Federico Chingotto (Argentina) in straight sets, 7-6, 6-2.
In the women's final, Gemma Triay (Spain) and Delfina Brea (Argentina) secured the championship title after overcoming the Spanish duo Ariana Sanchez and Paula Josemaria in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment