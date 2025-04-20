403
Moderate To Relatively Hot Weather Expected Today - Meteorology Department
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Sunday will be moderate in temperature to relatively hot daytime with scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times and mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will see scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times, the report added.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at places at times.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at places at times.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, while offshore will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 6 ft at times.
Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 -10 km.
