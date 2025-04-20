QIIB Announces 15 Winners Of 'Joud' Savings Account Quarterly And Monthly Prize Draws For March

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB has announced the names of 15 winners of the March 2025 'Joud' savings account prize draw, which included five quarterly winners-each receiving a prize of QR50,000-and 10 monthly winners, who were awarded QR10,000 each.

The draw took place at the bank's headquarters in the presence of a representative from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, along with several senior officials from QIIB. On the occasion, Khalid Abdul Rahman Al-Shaibei (pictured), Head of Business Development at QIIB, stated:“We extend our warmest congratulations to all the winners of the March 2025 Joud Savings Account draw.

These prizes reflect our continued commitment to rewarding our customers and providing them with exceptional banking experiences that exceed expectations.

“The growing popularity of the Joud account confirms that it is the ideal choice for individuals seeking to save while enjoying great chances to win.”

He noted,“We are constantly working to enhance the features of the Joud Account and analyse its performance to provide even greater value-be it through the generous cash prizes or the quarterly profit distributions-in line with our clients' aspirations and market developments.”

Al Shaibei also invited customers to take full advantage of the numerous benefits that the Joud Savings Account offers, including ease of use and multiple opportunities to win prizes, which include an annual grand prize of QR1m, in addition to quarterly and monthly prizes. Winners of the quarterly prizes for March 2025 (QR50,000 each): Abdulla Sultan al-Muftah, RoqayaNaji al-Kurbi, Sheikh Jassim Fahad al-Thani, Mohamed Hassan Hassan, Mohammed Ali al-Khaldi.

Winners of the monthly prizes for March 2025 (QR10,000 each): Maged Mohamed Thabet, Ali Hilal al-Kuwari, Fawaz Mohamed al-Ejji, Mohammed Qassim al-Bukhari, Abdulla Hassan Asheer, Haya Jumah al-Kaabi, Adel Mohamed al-Yafei, Hanan Bashir al-Saad, Nada Ibrahim al-Zeyara, Masoud al-Mass al-Sulaiti. The“Joud” Savings Account is a competitive savings product offering significant benefits to customers, most notably the large cash prizes. It also features quarterly profit distributions and provides customers with the flexibility to deposit and withdraw funds at their convenience.

A total of 141 prizes are awarded annually under the“Joud” Savings Account, including a grand prize of QR1m, 20 quarterly prizes (five per quarter) of QR50,000 each, and 120 monthly prizes (10 per month) of QR10,000 each.

Every customer with a“Joud” Savings Account is eligible for the draw and has the chance to win one of the numerous prizes. Each balance of QR10,000 in the account qualifies the customer for an entry in the various draws held throughout the year.