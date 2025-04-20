QU Students Showcase Awareness Campaigns In Environmental And Climate Change Competition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU), in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, recently held the semi-final evaluation session for student-led awareness campaigns on environmental and climate change issues-Spring 2025.

The event featured students from various disciplines, including Marketing, Mass Communication, Biological and Environmental Sciences, and the College of Education.

The students executed a number of innovative awareness campaigns focused on environmental and climate change issues, utilizing various media and communication tools. These campaigns were presented before a judging panel composed of faculty members and field experts to select the top campaigns advancing to the final competition.

This initiative includes a series of interactive workshops designed to foster student interest in environmental issues and develop their critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Through the design of awareness marketing campaigns, the initiative promotes concepts of sustainability and environmental protection. The competition also aims to enhance teamwork skills across interdisciplinary groups and provides students with practical experience in designing community campaigns while engaging them in understanding the environmental challenges facing the Qatari community.

Dr. Ibrahim Abdul Latif Al Muslimani, the Assistant Undersecretary for Natural Reserves Affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, emphasized that the partnership with QU in this initiative, which highlights the vital role of youth in environmental protection, contributes to raising public awareness through student-led creative campaigns. He noted that the strong student participation reflects positive engagement with environmental issues and showcases the success of the partnership between the ministry and QU in involving youth in environmental awareness efforts. Dr. Al Muslimani also pointed out that the participating teams demonstrated genuine creativity in presenting solutions and awareness initiatives, expressing pride in these promising national talents.

Prof. Aiman Erbad, Vice President for Research and Graduate Studies at QU, stated,“We are proud of our students' participation in this initiative, which combines scientific research with environmental awareness. We believe that involving students in such activities contributes to preparing a conscious and qualified generation capable of leading change toward a sustainable future.”