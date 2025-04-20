UDST, Innopolis University Sign Mou To Strengthen Collaboration In AI

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's visit to Russia, the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Innopolis University, marking a major step in academic cooperation and professional development.

The agreement was signed by UDST Director of Partnerships and Engagement Najla Al Naemi, and Deputy Director of Innopolis University Aleksei Pavlov. The MoU outlines both institutions' mutual goal to cooperate across several academic fields.

It serves as a framework for advancing shared objectives and engaging in joint activities that will benefit students, faculty, and researchers from both universities. The entities will collaborate on scientific and research projects in the fields of machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and robotics.



Special attention will be given to the application of artificial intelligence in healthcare, smart cities, and energy, key sectors for both Qatar and Russia. The partnership includes the establishment of a platform to support technology startups in the field of AI, providing access to laboratories, mentoring programs, and investment opportunities offered by both universities.

Besides, the institutions plan to develop joint educational programmes and organise international events aimed at knowledge exchange and the pursuit of breakthrough solutions in artificial intelligence. Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of the UDST, highlighted the significance of the agreement, saying,“We are proud to establish this partnership with Innopolis University, in the presence of His Highness the Amir of Qatar, aligning with the country's vision of cultivating global connections and innovation-driven education.

This collaboration will offer our students and faculty valuable international exposure and open doors to cutting-edge research, academic exchange, and transformative learning experiences. Innopolis University's excellence in technology and innovation makes it an ideal partner as we work together to shape the future of higher education.” Iskander Bariev, Director of Innopolis University, highlighting the importance of the agreement said,“This will expand the horizons of Russian-Qatari cooperation in the field of high technology. The UDST has a strong research base, and our IT university has competencies in the field of applied AI: medical diagnostics, logistics, creation of new drugs and materials, and more.

“Together, we will be able to accelerate the development of new innovative projects. Besides, the cooperation between the two universities will strengthen scientific and technological ties between our countries and will also help in the development of an international ecosystem of AI developments.” The MoU will facilitate the exchange of academic staff and students for teaching, visits, joint research experiments, and internships, as well as the implementation of collaborative projects. UDST and Innopolis University have also committed to sharing best practices and innovative experiences, with the potential to expand their cooperation into other mutually agreed areas in the future.

This collaboration is part of UDST's broader internationalisation strategy and emphasises its position as a leader in applied education, committed to empowering the next generation of thinkers, innovators, and industry professionals.