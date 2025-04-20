175 More Afghans Freed From Pakistan Jails Return Home

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugee and Repatriation (MoRR) says 175 more Afghan citizens returned to their homeland on Sunday after being released from prisons in Pakistan.

Citing border officials in Kandahar's Spin Boldak town, the ministry wrote on X the 175 Afghans, who spent one to three days in jails, had been arrested in various parts of Pakistan.

After receiving humanitarian assistance, the returnees were transported to their respective native areas, the ministry added.

On Thursday and Friday, about 130 Afghan refugees returned home after being released from Pakistani prisons.

