175 More Afghans Freed From Pakistan Jails Return Home
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugee and Repatriation (MoRR) says 175 more Afghan citizens returned to their homeland on Sunday after being released from prisons in Pakistan.
Citing border officials in Kandahar's Spin Boldak town, the ministry wrote on X the 175 Afghans, who spent one to three days in jails, had been arrested in various parts of Pakistan.
After receiving humanitarian assistance, the returnees were transported to their respective native areas, the ministry added.
On Thursday and Friday, about 130 Afghan refugees returned home after being released from Pakistani prisons.
hz/mud
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment