Murshidabad Violence: Prime Suspect In Man-Son Murder To Be Produced In Court Today

Kolkata, April 20 (IANS) Ziaul Haque, alias Chacha, the key conspirator in the murder of a man and his son at Samserganj in Murshidabad district, will be produced in a district court on Sunday afternoon.

Confirming his court appearance later in the day, a senior official of the district police said that the public prosecutor would seek police custody for Haque, the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the crime.

Haque was arrested on Saturday night from Chopra in the North Dinajpur district.

The district police official further said that the special investigating team probing the Murshidabad violence suspects that more people might be involved in the crime.

"So Haque's police custody is necessary so that we can extract from them information about his partners in the crime," the district police official said.

The state police first arrested two cousins in this connection, identified as Kalu Nadab and Dildar Nadab, residents of a village adjacent to the one where the man and his son used to reside. While Kalu Nadab was arrested from Murarai in Birbhum district, Dildar Nadab was nabbed from Suti in Murshidabad district.

Thereafter, last week, cops arrested local electrician Inzamam Haque in this connection.

"All four arrests were made after they were identified from CCTV footage as playing crucial roles in the murder of the duo. Ziaul Haque was absconding since the day of the murder, and finally, we have arrested him," the district police official.

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced compensation of Rs 10,00,000 each for the next of those killed in the violence at Murshidabad. As per the police report, the total number of deaths so far in connection with the communal violence is three.

However, the family members of the deceased have clearly said they would not accept the compensation money. They have claimed that the state government should first ensure the safety of the innocent people in the district.

The National Commission for Women (NCW), whose delegation recently visited the violence-hit pockets in Murshidabad district, has said that they will take up the residents' demand for setting up permanent Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) camps in the area with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.