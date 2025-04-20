The European Union is actively working to prolong the conflict in Ukraine, while Russia and the United States are engaged in serious diplomatic efforts to bring it to an end, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.Peskov made the comments in light of recent meetings among Western European defense leaders, who are considering deploying a “reassurance” force to Ukraine. The initiative is reportedly being promoted by the UK and France, despite repeated warnings from Moscow about the dangers of escalation. In March, the European Commission also put forward an $840 billion plan to rearm the bloc and maintain military support for Kiev.“There are currently intense discussions underway between Moscow and Washington, all in the name of peace,” Peskov told reporters. “Meanwhile, European countries continue to act in ways that promote war.”He added that NATO members in Europe have made clear their intention to keep backing Ukraine’s government and its efforts to carry on the war, while Moscow and Washington are exchanging information directly. This includes ongoing talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and White House special envoy Steve Witkoff, who recently visited St. Petersburg for the third time as part of an effort to normalize relations.Peskov emphasized, however, that achieving a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict remains a highly complex challenge that will not yield immediate results.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also condemned Western European plans to send troops to Ukraine, accusing those governments of trying to deepen their influence in the country rather than pursuing genuine peace. He warned that such forces would continue to defend the same leadership in Kiev and suggested that even if Ukraine holds new elections, Western powers would ensure that someone similar to President Vladimir Zelensky—a “new half-Fuhrer,” as he put it—takes his place.

