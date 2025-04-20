Tempo Traveler Hits Grounded Indigo Aircraft At Bengaluru Airport After Driver Dozes Off: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) A tempo traveller reportedly collided with the undercarriage of a grounded IndiGo aircraft at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Saturday afternoon.

According to Moneycontrol, the incident happened on the airside near parking bay (71 Alpha) after the driver dozed off and hit the grounded IndiGo aircraft around 12:15 pm .

Airport sources told Moneycontrol that no injuries were reported in the incident.

"On April 18, 2025, at around 12:15 pm, a vehicle operated by a third-party ground handling agency made contact with the undercarriage of a non-operational Aircraft On-Ground at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru . There were no injuries reported," a BIAL spokesperson in a statement.

The spokesperson said, "All necessary protocols have been promptly followed in coordination with relevant stakeholders. The safety and security of our passengers, airline partners, and airport personnel remain our highest priority."

According to sources, initial investigations revealed that the driver of the tempo traveller, deployed by Globe Ground Indi - a ground handling company - dozed off and only realised what had happened after the vehicle hit the aircraft.

"The vehicle is used to transport Akasa Air staff between their office and aircraft bays. Luckily, only the driver was in the vehicle at the time,” a source told Moneycontrol.

"We have informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation , and an investigation is on," the source added.

The aircraft - a grounded IndiGo A320 - has been classified as Aircraft on Ground (AOG) due to engine issues since 2022, sources added.

An Indigo spokesperson also reacted to the incident, saying: "We are aware of the ground incident at Bengaluru airport involving a parked IndiGo aircraft and a third party ground vehicle. The investigations are on-going and all necessary action shall be initiated as required."