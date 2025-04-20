Enemy Attacked Kupiansk Three Times In One Day, Wounding Three People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops fired three times at Kupiansk with multiple rocket launchers yesterday, injuring three people.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, yesterday afternoon in Kupiansk, a private residential building was damaged by shelling from multiple rocket launchers, the roof, two outbuildings to a private residential building and a firewood shed of 200 square meters caught fire. 62-year-old woman was injured.

Earlier in the morning, the enemy also struck the town with a guided aerial bomb, damaging 3 private houses. A man and a woman were injured - they have an acute stress reaction.

In Novoplatonivka village of Izium district, forest litter on the area of 4.5 hectares was burning as a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers, added Syniehubov.

“Seven militants' attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector yesterday. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Zahryzove, Kindrashivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka and Petropavlivka,” said the head of the Joint Forces Operation.

Ukrainian border guards destroy four Russian positions, two shelters inregion

According to him, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy twice tried to advance in the areas of Vovchansk and Mala Shapkivka in vain.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 19, coniferous litter and reeds were burning in the Balakliya forestry in Kharkiv region over an area of about 10 hectares.

Photo: Ministry of Health, illustrative