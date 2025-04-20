ALC Conference Explores Issues Impacting Labour Markets

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, participated yesterday in the opening ceremony of the 51st session of the Arab Labour Conference (ALC) in Cairo, Arab Republic of Egypt.

The event brought together heads and members of delegations from 21 Arab countries, alongside representatives from relevant Arab and international organisations.

The opening ceremony honoured 25 distinguished figures in Arab labour, recognising their significant contributions and dedicated efforts in advancing labour issues and promoting development and productivity across the Arab world.

Among the honourees was His Excellency Dr Sultan bin Hassan Al Dhabit Al Dosari, nominated by the Ministry of Labour. Dr. Al Dosari, currently a member of the Shura Council, has previously held several key positions, including Minister of Municipal Affairs and Agriculture, Minister of Civil Service and Housing Affairs, and Minister of Labour and Social Affairs. This recognition reflects his pioneering role in the labour sector at both the national and regional levels.

The 51st session of the Arab Labour Conference addresses critical issues directly impacting labour markets in the Arab region. Discussions include the Director-General's report on promising economies in Arab countries and economic diversification as a pathway to development. The report also examines the relationship between economic complexity, human development, and innovation, highlighting the importance of public-private partnerships and the role of social dialogue in supporting diversification policies.

“Additionally, it explores growth opportunities in emerging sectors such as the digital and green economies and calls for consensus on a declaration of principles regarding,“Enhancing Economic Diversification and Transitioning Towards Promising Economies.”

The conference also reviews the activities and programmes implemented by the Arab Labour Organisation over the past year, in line with its approved plan to meet the needs of its constituents. This includes various training courses, seminars, forums, and conferences, as well as the organisation's participation in numerous Arab, regional, and international events.

Meanwhile Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, participated earlier in the 62nd Coordinating Meeting of the Council of Labour Ministers of GCC States. The meeting was convened as part of ongoing consultations and coordination on issues raised at Arab and international forums related to the labour sector.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 51st session of the Arab Labour Conference (ALC), scheduled to take place in Cairo, Arab Republic of Egypt, from April 19 to 26 2025.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed topics on the agenda of the 51st Arab Labour Conference. They also reviewed aspects of joint cooperation and explored ways to enhance and develop them in the coming period.