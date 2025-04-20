ARIU Hosts Inaugural Innovation Challenge Competition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan International University College (ARIU), in partnership with the University of Derby, successfully hosted the inaugural ARIU Innovation Challenge Competition on April 17, 2025 at its West Bay campus in Doha.

The event welcomed more than 100 students from 17 high schools across Qatar, who came together to present groundbreaking ideas under the theme, of Sustainable Innovation.

The competition challenged Year 11 and 12 students to develop innovative business ideas that address sustainability challenges in Qatar, with tracks focusing on Business, Hospitality, and Tourism.

Student teams worked under the guidance of faculty mentors from ARIU and received expert feedback from a distinguished panel of judges comprised of academic and business leaders from Qatar.

The top honours of the day went to: 1st Place – King's College Doha; 2nd Place – Oryx International School and 3rd Place – Park House English School.

Each winning team received a prize of QR15,000, QR10,000, and QR5,000 respectively, along with certificates of participation for all contestants.

Prof. Ivan Ninov, Executive Dean of ARIU emphasising the institution's role in shaping future leaders, said.“ This competition exemplifies our commitment to inspiring the next generation of leaders and changemakers. By focusing on sustainability, we encourage students to think critically and creatively about real-world challenges and how they can be part of the solution. Events like this prove that the future is in very capable hands.”

Dr. Christopher Dutt, Associate Professor and Programme Leader for ARIU's business programmes, added,“It was truly inspiring to witness the level of passion and innovation these students brought to the challenge.

Their ideas reflect not only a deep understanding of sustainability issues, but also a genuine desire to create meaningful impact.

Throughout the day, students showcased prototypes, pitched business models, and demonstrated their vision for a sustainable future.

The ARIU Innovation Challenge not only celebrated innovation and creativity, but also fostered teamwork, leadership, and public speaking skills among participants.