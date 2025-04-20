IPL 2025: Prasidh Is A Great Prospect Not Only For GT, But For India, Says Rayudu

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) After Prasidh Krishna replaced Noor Ahmad as the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2025, former India batter and multiple times IPL winner Ambati Rayudu said the tall pacer's potential benefits not only the Gujarat Titans (GT), but also the Indian team in future.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Prasidh picked 4-41 in GT's seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) and took his overall tournament tally to 14, which is two more than the scalps picked by Noor in the competition.

Prasidh had been out due to back and quadriceps injuries for a long time but left a strong impression by picking six wickets in the Sydney Test against Australia earlier this year and has just gone from strength to strength.

"He looks in great rhythm. His strength is hitting the pitch hard, but the ball he has bowled to KL Rahul was quite surprising and also it moved right at the end. He surprised KL Rahul, and he has a lot of variations - his slower ball is quite effective as well. I think he's a great prospect not only for GT but for India also going forward," said Rayudu on ESPNCricinfo.

Mark Boucher, the former South Africa player who coached Mumbai Indians, agreed with Rayudu's views, adding that Prasidh is bowling with good heat at the moment alongside Mohammed Siraj and is benefitting GT big time in the competition.

"I think he really enjoys bowling with Siraj in his team. He takes a bit of pressure off him as a sort of wicket-taker. His pace is up. He gets good bounce obviously because of his height. He's also getting nice and tight to off stump when he's delivering. So the ball doesn't have to do a lot.

"KL's ball didn't swing a lot, but just swung enough. I think he's high on confidence at the moment; his release points are good, he's bowling with good heat, and it's a great position for him to be in and it's a great position for GT to have a guy who's not taking the new ball but is coming in the middle overs and taking wickets for them," he concluded.