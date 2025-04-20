403
ADMAF and AFAC Sign Cultural Agreement to Support Arab Talent and Amplify Artistic Expression
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 18 April 2025: In a shared commitment to nurture Arab creativity and empower cultural expression across disciplines, the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). With this agreement, the two institutions forge a strategic partnership dedicated to advancing artistic excellence across the Arab region.
The MoU was signed by Her Excellency Huda Al Khamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and Abu Dhabi Festival, and Dr. Nabil Qaddumi, Chairman of the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC), in the presence of His Excellency Fouad Chehab Dandan, the Ambassador of Lebanon to the United Arab Emirates.
Her Excellency Huda Al Khamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, said:
"We are very proud to sign today's Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC), as we both embody two fundamental pillars of the cultural and arts scene in the Arab world. We share, at the core of our existence, the values of credibility, excellence, and a belief in the arts as a fundamental contributor to the advancement and growth of societies."
H.E. continued: “Together, we dedicate our time, efforts, resources, and energy to investing in people and talent, as they are at the heart of our vision and mission, and the ultimate goal of our ambition. We work to stimulate innovation, committed to dialogue to sustain the renaissance and build civilisation. We believe that exclusive commissions and co-productions go beyond the limits of sharing efforts and resources; they are a promise to invest in the convergence of thought and the empowerment of creativity."
H.E. added: “AFAC represents a long-standing cultural platform for supporting the production of artistic and cultural works, through training, guidance, research, authorship, translation, and documentation. The Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) is a pioneering Arab incubator and an influential force for creativity, with effective partnerships worldwide.”
“We are filled with hope and determination that this step will be the beginning of significant work and continued successes, promoting the spirit of initiative in cultural and artistic production. Together, we will work to shape the future with a greater regional and international impact, with more opportunities and more achievements for talent from across the Arab world,” H.E. concluded.
Dr. Nabil Qaddumi, Chairman of the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture, said:
“Sealing this partnership with ADMAF further affirms our conviction that support for Arab creativity can and must originate from within the Arab region itself. We are confident that, with AFAC and ADMAF joining forces in their mission to amplify artistic Arab voices, more institutions and givers will be motivated to support cultural endeavors.”
This agreement marks the beginning of a new chapter of collaboration between two of the region’s leading cultural institutions, united by a shared mission to amplify creative Arab voices locally, regionally, and internationally.
The partnership will enable ADMAF to extend its reach across the Arab region, engaging with new creative communities and supporting emerging talent. With both ADMAF and AFAC recognised for championing bold, internationally acclaimed work, the collaboration paves the way for co-investment in ambitious cultural projects with global relevance. The MoU also establishes a foundation for building long-term, sustainable support systems for artists and institutions, amplifying the reach and resonance of Arab creativity both regionally and internationally.
This MoU reinforces the shared commitment of both institutions to advance the Arab region’s cultural landscape overall, and the UAE’s ever growing cultural scene more specifically, further strengthening the country’s position as a regional and global center for artistic excellence.
