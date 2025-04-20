403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ajman Bank Achieves AED 145 Million Profit Before Tax in Q1 2025, Reflecting 24% Growth
(MENAFN- Evops-PR) For immediate rele 18 April 2025
His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humai’ Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Board of Ajman Bank, chaired the bank’s board meeting, also attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, C’airman of the Municipality and Planning Department of Ajman and Vice Chairman of the Bank’s Board.
During the meeting held at Ajman Ruler’s Court, the board discussed several financial and administrative matters, reviewed routine business activities, and issued its decisions accordingly.
Ajman Bank achieved a “Profit Before Tax” of AED 145 million in Q1 2025, reflecting a 24% increase. The Bank reported the Net Operating Income of AED 199 million, up by 2% for Q1 2025, reflecting continued strength in core business performance with continued focus on strong recoveries, cost rationalization, increasing efficiencies through digitization and automation of IT infrastructures. These strong results are underpinned by a robust balance sheet growth, with Total Assets reaching AED 25 billion (up by 7%), Customer Deposits rising to AED 21 billion (up by 8%), and Total Shareholder Equity standing at AED 3.1 billion (as compared to 2024 year end).
The Ban’’s capital position and asset quality continue to demonstrate solid improvement year-on-year as well as on a sequential quarterly basis. The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 18.2% with Tier 1 Capital at 17.0%.Return on Shareholder Equity (ROE) was reported at 17.4% (up by 161 bps), while Return on Assets (ROA) stood at 2.3% (up by 49 bps). The Non-Performing Loan (NPL) Ratio improved to 9.7% (from 9.9% as of 2024 year end).
His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of Ajman Bank, said,
Mr. Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman B“nk, stated’ “Ajman Bank’s Q1 2025 results reflect the strength of our ongoing transformation and our ability to deliver consistent, value-driven performance. We remain focused on creating long-term value for our shareholders while continuing to invest in innovation, human capital, and customer-centric solutions. Our commitment to speed, service, and specialization continues to shape a bank where customer experience, innovation, and impact are at the core of everything we do. I am deeply grateful to our Board of Directors, our exceptional team, and our valued customers for their continued trust and loyalty. We are also proud to contribute to the growth of the resilient and dynamic UAE economy, which continues to offer a strong foundation for sustainable progress. Together, we are shaping an institution that is agile, responsible, and fully aligned with the future of Islamic finance.”
With a solid and strengthening financial foundation, continued momentum in its transformation journey, and the support of a resilient UAE economy, Ajman Bank is well-equipped to maintain its growth momentum and deliver sustainable profitability throughout 2025 and the years ahead.
His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humai’ Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Board of Ajman Bank, chaired the bank’s board meeting, also attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, C’airman of the Municipality and Planning Department of Ajman and Vice Chairman of the Bank’s Board.
During the meeting held at Ajman Ruler’s Court, the board discussed several financial and administrative matters, reviewed routine business activities, and issued its decisions accordingly.
Ajman Bank achieved a “Profit Before Tax” of AED 145 million in Q1 2025, reflecting a 24% increase. The Bank reported the Net Operating Income of AED 199 million, up by 2% for Q1 2025, reflecting continued strength in core business performance with continued focus on strong recoveries, cost rationalization, increasing efficiencies through digitization and automation of IT infrastructures. These strong results are underpinned by a robust balance sheet growth, with Total Assets reaching AED 25 billion (up by 7%), Customer Deposits rising to AED 21 billion (up by 8%), and Total Shareholder Equity standing at AED 3.1 billion (as compared to 2024 year end).
The Ban’’s capital position and asset quality continue to demonstrate solid improvement year-on-year as well as on a sequential quarterly basis. The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 18.2% with Tier 1 Capital at 17.0%.Return on Shareholder Equity (ROE) was reported at 17.4% (up by 161 bps), while Return on Assets (ROA) stood at 2.3% (up by 49 bps). The Non-Performing Loan (NPL) Ratio improved to 9.7% (from 9.9% as of 2024 year end).
His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of Ajman Bank, said,
Mr. Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman B“nk, stated’ “Ajman Bank’s Q1 2025 results reflect the strength of our ongoing transformation and our ability to deliver consistent, value-driven performance. We remain focused on creating long-term value for our shareholders while continuing to invest in innovation, human capital, and customer-centric solutions. Our commitment to speed, service, and specialization continues to shape a bank where customer experience, innovation, and impact are at the core of everything we do. I am deeply grateful to our Board of Directors, our exceptional team, and our valued customers for their continued trust and loyalty. We are also proud to contribute to the growth of the resilient and dynamic UAE economy, which continues to offer a strong foundation for sustainable progress. Together, we are shaping an institution that is agile, responsible, and fully aligned with the future of Islamic finance.”
With a solid and strengthening financial foundation, continued momentum in its transformation journey, and the support of a resilient UAE economy, Ajman Bank is well-equipped to maintain its growth momentum and deliver sustainable profitability throughout 2025 and the years ahead.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment