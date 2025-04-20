403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Number of Israeli Signers of Petition Rises to 140,000
(MENAFN) The tally of Israeli citizens endorsing petitions that advocate for the return of hostages held in Gaza — even if it requires suspending military operations — has surged to nearly 140,000 as of Saturday.
This figure, reported by the initiative organizers, underscores a movement that is rapidly gaining traction within diverse segments of Israeli society.
This growing campaign, orchestrated via the website Restored Israel, reveals a deepening disillusionment with the current governmental military tactics and a perceived inability to bring home the detained individuals. The effort is resonating widely, reflecting a shift in public sentiment.
In just the past day, over 10,000 fresh supporters have added their names to the appeal.
By early Saturday, the campaign had accumulated 138,434 signatures — a notable increase from Friday’s count of 128,114 — with expectations that the total will keep climbing.
The platform also reported that the number of petitions open for public endorsement rose from 47 to 50 within 24 hours. Of these, 21 were initiated by former or active-duty reservists of the Israeli armed forces, signaling increasing dissent within military ranks.
Despite stark cautions from Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, a growing number of both current and former soldiers have aligned themselves with the effort.
Netanyahu had earlier warned that troops voicing opposition to the war or publicly backing efforts to pause it could face dismissal.
Although most supporters are from the civilian population — 127,255, based on the latest figures — the participation of 11,179 individuals with military backgrounds suggests a significant breach in the usual consensus within defense circles.
This figure, reported by the initiative organizers, underscores a movement that is rapidly gaining traction within diverse segments of Israeli society.
This growing campaign, orchestrated via the website Restored Israel, reveals a deepening disillusionment with the current governmental military tactics and a perceived inability to bring home the detained individuals. The effort is resonating widely, reflecting a shift in public sentiment.
In just the past day, over 10,000 fresh supporters have added their names to the appeal.
By early Saturday, the campaign had accumulated 138,434 signatures — a notable increase from Friday’s count of 128,114 — with expectations that the total will keep climbing.
The platform also reported that the number of petitions open for public endorsement rose from 47 to 50 within 24 hours. Of these, 21 were initiated by former or active-duty reservists of the Israeli armed forces, signaling increasing dissent within military ranks.
Despite stark cautions from Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, a growing number of both current and former soldiers have aligned themselves with the effort.
Netanyahu had earlier warned that troops voicing opposition to the war or publicly backing efforts to pause it could face dismissal.
Although most supporters are from the civilian population — 127,255, based on the latest figures — the participation of 11,179 individuals with military backgrounds suggests a significant breach in the usual consensus within defense circles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment