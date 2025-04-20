Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Massive Landslide Hits Kashmir Highway, Vehicles Damaged, Stranded

2025-04-20 02:03:57
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A massive landslide triggered by continuous rainfall has severely impacted a section of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district, bringing traffic to a complete standstill, officials said on Sunday.

“The highway is buried under a thick layer of rocks, mud, and debris, leaving hundreds of private vehicles, and goods carriers stranded on the highway'” they said, as per news agency KNO.

Visuals from the site depict a chaotic scene-vehicles submerged in sludge, roofs torn apart, and debris scattered across the road.“Rainfall in Ramban triggered a landslide, sending several vehicles tumbling into a deep gorge. The vehicles were parked along the roadside, and fortunately, no lives were lost,” officials said.

Authorities are working to clear the debris and restore connectivity.

Meanwhile, travelers are advised to avoid unnecessary movement and stay updated through official channels.

“We are doing everything we can to clear the road and help the stranded commuters. Restoration efforts are underway,” said an official.

