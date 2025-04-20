403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Reacts to Russian Easter Ceasefire
(MENAFN) In reaction to Russia's declaration of a temporary Easter truce on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv would respond in a "mirror manner."
His remarks, shared via Telegram, clarified that Ukraine would match Russia’s conduct—maintaining peace if Moscow does the same, but prepared to react equally should aggression resume.
Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine’s approach would mirror Russia’s actions. He said, "Ukraine will act in a mirror manner, as it will from the Russian side. Silence in response to silence, strikes in defense of strikes." His statement indicated a readiness to uphold peace, yet also a firm stance on defending against any escalation.
Furthermore, Zelenskyy proposed the idea of prolonging the truce beyond April 20, provided it is effectively maintained. He explained that an extension could serve as a test of Moscow’s sincerity, suggesting that a brief ceasefire is insufficient to build real trust.
"If complete silence really reigns, Ukraine proposes to extend it after the Easter day on April 20 in the future. This will show Russia's true intentions, because 30 hours is enough for headlines, but not for real confidence-building measures. Thirty days can give peace a chance," he said.
Earlier on Saturday, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin had proclaimed a 30-hour unilateral ceasefire in observance of Easter, a holiday of significant spiritual importance for Christians.
This period traditionally symbolizes faith-driven hope and offers an opportunity to promote mutual understanding and deliberate peace efforts.
His remarks, shared via Telegram, clarified that Ukraine would match Russia’s conduct—maintaining peace if Moscow does the same, but prepared to react equally should aggression resume.
Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine’s approach would mirror Russia’s actions. He said, "Ukraine will act in a mirror manner, as it will from the Russian side. Silence in response to silence, strikes in defense of strikes." His statement indicated a readiness to uphold peace, yet also a firm stance on defending against any escalation.
Furthermore, Zelenskyy proposed the idea of prolonging the truce beyond April 20, provided it is effectively maintained. He explained that an extension could serve as a test of Moscow’s sincerity, suggesting that a brief ceasefire is insufficient to build real trust.
"If complete silence really reigns, Ukraine proposes to extend it after the Easter day on April 20 in the future. This will show Russia's true intentions, because 30 hours is enough for headlines, but not for real confidence-building measures. Thirty days can give peace a chance," he said.
Earlier on Saturday, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin had proclaimed a 30-hour unilateral ceasefire in observance of Easter, a holiday of significant spiritual importance for Christians.
This period traditionally symbolizes faith-driven hope and offers an opportunity to promote mutual understanding and deliberate peace efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment