Former Israeli Air Force Leader Says He Was Dismissed
(MENAFN) Former commander of the Israeli Air Force, Nimrod Sheffer, revealed on Saturday that he was relieved of his duties in the military reserves following his endorsement of a declaration urging an end to the ongoing conflict, with the goal of facilitating the release of captives held in the Gaza Strip.
Based on a report from Israeli media, reserve Major General Nimrod Sheffer stated: “I was dismissed from the reserves because of the petition.”
The letter in question, authored and signed by current and former members of the Israeli Air Force reserves, was directed to the administration led by Premier Benjamin Netanyahu.
It stands out as the first formal request prioritizing the release of the hostages, even if it requires ceasing military actions in Gaza.
By Saturday, approximately 140,000 citizens in Israel had added their names to various similar appeals, advocating for the safe return of those held in Gaza—even if that necessitates bringing the conflict to a halt.
