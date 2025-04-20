Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia, Ukraine Swap 492 Prisoners Of War

2025-04-20 01:09:58
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MOSCOW, Apr 20 (NNN-TASS) – Russia and Ukraine, yesterday, exchanged 492 prisoners, said the Russian Defence Ministry.

It said that, 246 Russian servicemen were“returned from Kiev-controlled territory,” while 246 Ukrainian prisoners were freed as well.

It added that, Russia has handed over 31 wounded prisoners to Ukraine in exchange for 15 Russian soldiers requiring urgent medical care.

The swap followed a negotiation process mediated by the United Arab Emirates, the ministry said.– NNN-TASS

