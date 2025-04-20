Korsar Battalion Fighters Destroy Two Russian Ifvs, Tank In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Operators from the Korsar strike drone battalion of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade destroyed two Russian infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and a tank in the Pokrovsk sector of the front.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the press service of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops, which also released a video of the operation.

"Operators of the Korsar strike drone battalion tracked and launched precise drone strikes at Russian armored vehicles. As a result of the accurate hits, the enemy lost two IFVs and a tank, now reduced to burning scrap metal," the statement reads.

Russian army loses another 1,180 troops in Ukraine in the past day

As Ukrinform previously reported, fighters from the Scorpion unit of the Hart Brigade of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service destroyed a Russian fuel and lubricant depot, engineering equipment, and 18 invaders near Vovchansk.