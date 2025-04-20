USVI Governor Thanks Trump Administration, USTR For Exempting USVI From Proposed Port Fees

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) USVI, ST THOMAS - Governor Albert Bryan Jr. issued a statement expressing deep appreciation for the decision by the Trump administration and the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to exempt the US Virgin Islands from the proposed maritime fees on Chinese-built vessels. The exemption, issued after an extensive Section 301 investigation and national stakeholder input, reflects a balanced and collaborative outcome that protects the territory from disproportionate economic harm.

Governor Bryan led the effort in advocating for the exemption, formally raising the territory's concerns in a March 26 letter to U. Trade Representative ambassador Jamieson Greer. In the letter, the governor highlighted the critical role that smaller, shallow-draft Chinese-built vessels play in sustaining life in the Virgin Islands, where more than 95 percent of all goods are imported, including food, medicine and construction supplies.

“This outcome is the result of strong leadership, strategic engagement and sustained collaboration,” Bryan said.“I want to personally thank president Donald Trump, ambassador Jamieson Greer and the entire team at the USTR for hearing our case and recognizing the unique supply chain vulnerabilities faced by the Virgin Islands.”

“I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the maritime industry stakeholders who stood with us, particularly Tim Martin and Jenifer Nugent Hill of Tropical Shipping, along with our congressional partners including Delegate Stacey Plaskett, members of Congress who supported our efforts and our outstanding lobbying team in Washington, DC. Together, we ensured that Virgin Islanders were not left behind.”

The USTR's determination includes specific exemptions for smaller and specialized vessels, many of which service the Virgin Islands, and reflects many of the governor's recommendations, including exemptions for short-haul routes, small vessels under 4,000 TEU and US-owned or flagged ships.

Bryan emphasized that the exemption not only protects the Virgin Islands from unintended consequences but also preserves the territory's role in supporting broader US national security and logistical resilience throughout the Caribbean Basin.

“This decision recognizes the Virgin Islands' strategic importance as America's third border and affirms the value of having our voices heard in the halls of power,” Bryan said.“It underscores what we can achieve when the territory's federal priorities are clearly communicated and forcefully advocated for through leadership, unity and collaboration.”

Bryan reiterated his administration's commitment to continuing its proactive work in Washington to ensure federal policies support, rather than hinder, the economic well-being of the Virgin Islands.

“This exemption is a significant victory, but it is also part of a larger effort to ensure that every federal policy and regulation considers the unique realities of life in the US Virgin Islands,” Bryan added.“We will continue to lead with solutions, engage in good faith and advocate with purpose to ensure a stronger, more secure future for our people.”

