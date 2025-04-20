'Have Tea With This ₹500, Sir': Desperate Karnataka SSLC Students Go Full Jugaad To Clear Exams

MENAFN - Live Mint) Several students appearing for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exams in Karnataka's Belagavi district reportedly came up with creative ways to pass, with one candidate even pleading with the evaluator to clear the paper for the sake of“love”.

Many students in Belagavi have made desperate appeals to examiners to help them pass - from direct pleas to even offering ₹500 as a bribe - citing various reasons to justify their request, NDTV reported.

The report quoted a student's note in the exam paper, which stated,“I will only continue my love if I pass,” suggesting that the continuation of the budding relationship hinged on the exam's result.

In a similar vein, another student made a comparable plea but added ₹500 to sweeten the deal.“Please pass me, my love is in your hands,” the student wrote in the answer sheet.

A student reportedly offered other kinds of bribes to convince the evaluator.“Have tea with this ₹500, sir, and please pass me,” the answer sheet read.

“If you pass me, I will give you money,” wrote another student.

Some made an emotional appeal that continuing their education depends on the result of the exam.“If you don't pass me, my parents won't send me to college,” said yet another.



Students Told To Remove Sacred Thread At Exam Centre

In another unrelated development, students appearing for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) were allegedly asked to remove their sacred thread (Janeu) at Adichunchanagiri PU college exam centre in Shivamogga district.

What happened exactly?

A Common Entrance Test (CET) was held this week to select students for the admission into professional courses. Officials were quoted by PTI as saying that in Bidar, a student had to return home without writing the Maths paper on Thursday morning, after the screening committee at the examination centre in Sai Spoorthi college allegedly asked him to remove the janivara before entering the exam hall.

A police official said, "The boy apparently pleaded the staff [comprising police personnel part of the frisking team] to allow him into the hall since there was no scope of him indulging in any malpractice by wearing janivara,"

"However, he was not allowed by the staff alleging there was a possibility of him harming himself. He was asked to remove the scared thread and then enter the examination hall. But he refused to do so and left the centre without appearing for the Maths paper," the official added.

The CET aspirant was later allowed to appear for the Biology exam wearing the sacred thread in the (Thursday) afternoon, he said. "The same student had appeared for the Physics and Chemistry papers a day before wearing the sacred thread without any issue," officials added.

Meanwhile, in Shivamogga, police said three students were allegedly asked to remove their janivaras by the security staff at the Adichunchanagiri PU college exam centre on Wednesday.

As per the allegations, one of the students refused to remove the sacred thread and he was allowed to write the exam, while the other two removed janivara before entering the exam hall.

"We have not received any complaint from the parents yet. But as per inquiry, when we questioned the college authorities, they said that only the building is given for examination from their side and that they don't have any role in conducting or facilitating the entrance exams while the staff at the examination centre claimed that they did not ask any students to remove their shirts or the sacred thread. As per regulation, all they asked them was to remove the kashi dhara (scared thread worn around the wrist)," a senior police officer said.