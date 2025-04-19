Stickers On Vehicles 'Serious' Threat To Road Safety - PSD
Cap. Ahmad Mufarrej said that placing stickers on front or rear windscreens or on other parts of the vehicle body is one of the contributing factors to road accidents, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
He explained that such additions often reduce visibility, especially if the stickers are in bright colours, eye-catching designs or provocative phrases.
While some stickers reflect personal interests, affiliations or are used for advertising purposes, Mufarrej noted that many also contain inappropriate symbols or messages that negatively affect both the appearance of the vehicle and the overall driving environment.
He stressed that under Article 32/36 of the Jordanian Traffic Law No. 49 of 2008 and its amendments, the affixing of unauthorised additions, including stickers, is punishable by a fine of JD30.
According to the law, advertisements or messages on vehicles are only allowed under certain conditions: they must not obstruct visibility, must comply with social norms, and must not include flashing electronic lights. In addition, such messages are restricted to either the front or rear of the vehicle.
Mufarrej urged drivers to comply with traffic regulations to protect public safety and reduce violations that could lead to serious accidents.
