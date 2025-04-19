Two Brothers Charged With Murder Of Sister In Case Dates Back To 2006

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Criminal Court prosecutor over the weekend charged two brothers with premeditated murder in connection with the alleged murder of their sister almost 20 years ago in Karak, official sources said.

Authorities received new information that a woman, who was reported missing by her family in 2011, was actually murdered by her family members, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

Cold case investigators decided to summon her family members for questioning, and two of her brothers confessed to murdering her in 2006, Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

“The two brothers confessed to stabbing their sister to death following a dispute among them in 2006,” according to the police official.

The two brothers reportedly ushered investigators to a deserted location where they claimed they buried her, the police official added.

Forensic experts exhumed some bone remains that belonged to a human being, the police official said.

A second senior source told The Jordan Times that forensic experts“are still combing the area to look for additional bones”.

“So far, we retrieved one piece of bone, a thigh, and we are looking for more bone remains,” the senior source told The Jordan Times.

The senior source added that“samples taken from the bone were sent to the Forensic and Laboratories Department for DNA analysis”.

“We will conduct a thorough investigation to determine if the bones actually belong to the reported missing woman,” the senior official source said.

Investigations are ongoing in the case, Sartawi added.