'April 30 Deadline Set For 2024 Income Tax Returns'

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Income and Sales Tax Department on Saturday announced that Tuesday, April 30, is the final legal deadline for submitting income tax returns for the 2024 fiscal year and for paying the declared taxes.

The department urged taxpayers who have not yet submitted their returns to expedite the electronic filing process to avoid penalties, stressing the importance of providing accurate information that reflects actual income, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Failure to submit a return will result in fines ranging from JD100 to JD500, in addition to a late payment penalty of 4 per thousand of the due tax amount for each week of delay.

The department clarified that individuals with annual incomes exceeding JD9,000 (for those without dependents) or JD18,000 (for those with dependents) are required to file returns, even if their income is already subject to monthly withholding.

Retirees receiving monthly pensions above JD2,500 are also obligated to submit a return for 2024.

Taxpayers can contact the Taxpayer Service Centre via phone or WhatsApp at (06-2222130), or reach out through the department's social media platforms for assistance and inquiries.